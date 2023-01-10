Many migratory geese dying on Islay after bird flu identified

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

‘Significant numbers’ of migratory geese are dying across Islay, Scotland’s nature agency says, after cases of avian influenza were confirmed on the island in November.

Islay supports many species of migratory birds each winter, from small birds such as fieldfare and redwing, to larger waterfowl like ducks, geese and swans. Last winter, there was an average of 6000 Greenland white-fronted geese, and just under 35,000 barnacle geese on the island, said NatureScot, the body responsible for the country’s natural heritage.

‘The first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) on Islay, which were confirmed by testing, were in Greenland barnacle geese in February 2022,’ said a NatureScot spokesperson. ‘It was estimated that around 1000 individuals from this population died as a result of HPAI in the spring.

‘On return from migration, the first signs of HPAI in Greenland barnacle geese on Islay were seen in November 2022, and the virus was confirmed in three geese tested in late November.

‘Since then, further samples have been taken and we are awaiting results, but from observations, it is clear that, in December and January, significant numbers of barnacle geese are dying across the island.

‘NatureScot carry out regular goose counts and we will have better estimates on the scale of the impact following counts that are being carried out over the next two weeks.

‘Other species of birds, including gulls and waders, have been affected by HPAI on Islay this winter, but the numbers involved are low, perhaps a few tens at most, and this does not represent a threat to their overall populations on Islay or more widely.

‘The Scottish Government have issued advice on what to do if members of the public come across dead birds. The public are advised to avoid contact with sick birds. DEFRA (the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs) are aware of the situation on Islay, and there is no need to report dead birds to them.’

The most prevalent strain of avian flu is H5N1, NatureScot added, one of four strains of avian flu that can affect humans in rare cases. The NHS website explains: ‘There are four strains that have caused concern in recent years: H5N1 (since 1997), H7N9 (since 2013), H5N6 (since 2014), H5N8 (since 2016)

‘Although H5N1, H7N9 and H5N6 don’t infect people easily and aren’t usually spread from human to human, several people have been infected around the world, leading to a number of deaths.’

‘Bird-to-human transmission of avian flu is very rare, and has occurred a small number of times in the UK,’ said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), when a human case was confirmed in south west England this time last year. The individual remained well, and there was no evidence of onward spread of the infection to anyone else.

Public Health Scotland and NHS Highlands are not aware of any human case of bird flu in Scotland, The Oban Times was told this week.

The risk to the public from avian flu is ‘very low’, added the UKHSA: ‘However, people should not touch sick or dead birds.’