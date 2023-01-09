Rest and Be Thankful diverted
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
The Rest and Be Thankful section of the A83 will be diverted later today (Monday) due to the condition of the hillside.
Traffic using the road between Inveraray and Tarbert will travel through a convoy system until 4pm, when it will be rerouted onto the Old Military road.
There are high saturation levels on the hillside above the A83 road and Bear Scotland are continuing to monitor conditions in the area.
Bear Scotland will provide an update on travel through the Rest and Be Thankful at 9.30am on Tuesday.