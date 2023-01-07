Whale entanglement study brings fishermen and researchers together

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An innovative study investigating the extent of whale entanglements in Scottish waters has established potential solutions to avoid the issue.

The Scottish Entanglement Agency (SEA) study was part of a project that brought together academics, the government, members of the fishing industry and NGO’s.

Among these were the local organisations Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) and the Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation which is based in Furnace near Inveraray.

The study involved interviewing creel fishermen from around Scotland’s coastline to provide researchers with an improved understanding of entanglements.

Its findings in the Endangered Species Research journal estimated that around six humpback whales and 30 minke whales are trapped in creel fishing ropes each year.

Whales and other sea animals can become caught up in the ropes which link together creels used to fish for crabs, lobsters and prawns.

This can cause injury and death to whales, with entanglement recognised as the most prevalent studied cause of humpback and minke whales deaths from human activity in Scottish waters.

The study also identifies potential ways the issue could be addressed, particularly when it comes to the presence of groundline, the rope that links creels together on the seabed.

It can form arches in the water between creels which basking sharks or whales can get trapped in through their flippers, mouths or tails.

The study found that if the groundline is made of rope which sinks rather than floats, it will lie on the seabed and not pose an entanglement risk.

Susannah Calderan, a SAMS research fellow said: ‘Whale and Dolphin Conservation have now received funding from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot, to facilitate trials of sinking groundline in Scottish creel fisheries, and understand how it might be implemented in a way that’s practical for fishers and beneficial for the marine environment.

‘This wouldn’t be possible without different organisations including the creel fishing industry working together, and I’m optimistic that we can progress solutions in this fishery which otherwise has a relatively low environmental impact.’

The study is available in Volume 49 of the Endangered Species Research journal, which was published on December 22, 2022.