Update given on Ardrishaig waterfront works

The December report for Ardrishaig’s waterfront regeneration project has been released by Argyll and Bute Council.

The local authority contracted Edinburgh-based P1 Solutions to carry out the work around the village and towards the Crinan Canal’s eastern entrance, with work getting under way in September last year.

It is one of six projects to have been approved by the council through the Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, with a £700,000 spend earmarked for the works.

Updating Ardrishaig residents on work completed up to December 9, 2022, the report details work done to improve the village’s the seawall viewing platform, such as placing down an asphalt base to allow for a ramp to the viewing platform, with precast concrete sett paving laid, and the corten railings and tall marker posts for the seawall viewing platform delivered to the Chalmers Street site.

Ardrishaig’s public toilets will close for a week in January as a result of the current stage of works, but which week is still to be confirmed by the local authority.

The work taking place in front of the public toilets, located in the village’s north car park, and Public Hall has meant that access to the WCs has been intermittent during the past three months.

Meanwhile, work is advancing along the main A83 trunk roadside and the planned sea kayak route to the village harbour slipway, with a new footpath kerb part of the improvements.

P1 solutions has also removed the existing bus stop north of the car park entrance,

installed a new kerb-line to the western and eastern sides of the new footpath over the now removed bus stop, as well as excavating and filling the tree pit there, and placed and compacted a new base to the half of new footpath which runs over the old bus stop.

A marker post for the canal bank is now on site awaiting installation at the harbour viewing platform, while a range of trees, hedges, and shrubs ready to be planted soon.

Work was expected to restart after the festive period on Wednesday, January 4.

The regeneration project is scheduled for completion by April this year.

For more information visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ardrishaig/public-realm