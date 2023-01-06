School closures as teachers strike next week

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Primary and secondary schools across Argyll and the Highlands will close next week as teachers undertake two days of strikes.

The industrial action will start on Tuesday January 10 when primary school teachers walk out ahead of their secondary school counterparts, who will strike on Wednesday January 11.

This means that primary schools and some shared education campuses will be forced to close next Tuesday as members of Scotland’s four largest teachers unions try to secure an improved pay offer.

As primary schools shut on January 10, the Tarbert 2-18 School, Tobermory 2-18 School and Parklands Special School will also close to all pupils.

These schools will completely reopen on Wednesday January 11 when secondary schools in Argyll and Highland will close.

Meanwhile, Lochgilphead Primary School will be closed on Wednesday and the secondary school closed on Thursday.

Teachers from the EIS, NASUWT, ADHS and the SSTA trades unions will walk out after they declined a pay deal which included a five per cent pay rise, seeking 10 per cent instead.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘As these are our largest teaching unions, there will be no online learning in place.’

In a letter to parents, Argyll & Bute Council said: ‘All secondary pupils should remain at home unless you are sitting a prelim that day (Wednesday). If you are sitting a prelim, please attend school on the 11th as normal. Early Years provision will be run as normal on both days.’

This comes after teachers went on strike on December 7.

Meanwhile, a Highland Council spokeswoman said: ‘Pupils always have access to digital learning. The safe supervision of children and young people is of utmost importance and, given that we anticipate significantly reduced numbers of both management and teaching staffing in schools and early learning and childcare settings, a decision has been made to close all educational establishments to pupils.’

She added: ‘A letter has been sent to all parents through the usual school channels. A BACS payment will be made for those children and young people entitled to a free school meal based on low income (not universal entitlement).’

Further disruption to learning will occur later this month when the EIS union embarks on 16 days of staggered strikes across Scotland.

This fresh action will disrupt Highland schools on Tuesday January 31 and Argyll schools on Thursday February 2.

The EIS, NASUWT and SSTA have been approached for comment.