Red Star gaffer hopes it is ‘game on’

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead Red Star manager Colin Weir says his side are desperate to get back into competitive action – despite not being able to train this week due to having no facilities to train on.

The Scottish Amateur Football League (SAFL) Premier Division side, on a strong run of form winning six out of seven league games up to the festive break, are back in action on their travels tomorrow (Saturday) when they go to Inverclyde to take on Port Glasgow OBU.

Known as ‘Port OBU’, Red Star’s hosts are long established in amateur football, since 1906, and a long-serving SAFL side themselves, and play out of the Parklea Playing Fields by the M8 motorway.

Star manager Weir said: ‘We are just hopeful of getting the game played now after the weather we have been having.

‘It hasn’t been easy to train over the festive period and we couldn’t train this week with the school facilities being closed, so we are now just hoping to get back to playing games, and with some of our injured players back after a few weeks’ break.’