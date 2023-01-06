Red Star fan wins £10k prize

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

One Inveraray woman is on cloud nine going into the New Year after winning a five-figure holiday prize.

Lesley Pirie won sports management app Spond’s monthly ‘superdraw’ – bagging a £9,000 holiday to Florida with her family, and a further £1,000 to spend on the trip.

Lesley, 41, an engineer by trade who has run half marathons for Scotland in the past, entered the draw to support Lochgilphead Red Star’s 2014s team.

With two sons playing for the club, Lesley is a passionate supporter of Star, so she was only too pleased to buy into their Superdraw fundraiser.

Winning was a huge surprise, especially as the call came during a family meal to celebrate the 40th birthday of her husband, Gordon.

Lesley said: ‘I was happy to enter to support the club and, well, you never expect to win these things, so you can imagine the surprise when I got the text to say I’d won the luxury holiday.

‘I couldn’t quite believe it was happening until I spoke to the Spond team.

‘Now, we’re letting the news sink on before we decide where in Florida we want to go, and when.’

A Spond spokesperson said: ‘Big congratulations to Lesley and her family, and what a birthday present for her husband!

‘We are totally committed to creating sustainable fundraising solutions for grassroots clubs and groups in the UK, and through the Superdraw, all members can get in on the act, working together towards a single goal.’

Fraser Knox, the coach of Lochgilphead Star 2014s FC, commented: ‘We set up the Superdraw fundraiser to raise some extra funds the team, but we never expected one of our supporters to win the big prize. Huge congratulations to the Pirie family.

‘I’m sure they’ll have an amazing time in Florida.’

Spond Superdraw winner Lesley Pirie, second left, with her husband Gordon Pirie, and two footballing sons Neil, left, and Fergus, far right, joined by Red Star 2014s coach Fergus Knox. NO_AA01superdraw01