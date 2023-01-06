New Year’s Eve a classic in Tayvallich

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Report by Ewan Halley

A hardy shoal of Knapdale swimmers braved the icy conditions all around to swim in the cold Atlantic on New Year’s Day – many after enjoying a night of Hogmanay partying in Tayvallich Community Hall.

The dip in the sea proved the perfect tonic to shed the rustiness that was perhaps induced by a charged glass or two around the bells.

After three years without a community Hogmanay celebration because of pandemic restrictions, Tayvallich was ready to party this year.

An enthusiastic crowd of local and visiting revellers saw off 2022 and welcomed 2023 in style at a family ceilidh in the community hall.

Ceilidh band The Molluscs brought even the most reluctant of dancers out of their shells with their infectious playing and helpful calling of the dance moves.

Bagpiper Louis MacMillan of Keills near Tayvallich piped in the New Year, and a classic round of Auld Lang Syne and a thrash Orcadian Strip the Willow brought 2023 in with a flourish.