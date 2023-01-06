Letters to the editor – January 6 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Heartfelt thanks to volunteers and fundraisers

As we come towards the close of 2022, I want to take this opportunity to thank all staff, volunteers, fundraisers, and supporters of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland for giving their time, effort and skills to our organisation.

This year has seen us emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as a strong team that delivers in the most challenging of circumstances.

We have all faced new challenges personally and professionally over recent months, but it is with huge thanks to everyone involved that CHSS has never stopped making a difference in ensuring there is No Life Half Lived in Scotland.

Our Impact Report for the last financial year shows the breadth and depth of the work to which our staff, volunteers, fundraisers and supporters have contributed in 2022.

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters and fundraisers, we raised an incredible £1.2 million and received an astonishing £3.2 million in legacies.

Our retail team generated £4.5 million in income with the help of everyone who donated goods or bought from our shops.

Every penny of those vital funds then allowed our Advice Line, stroke nurses and community support teams to support 13,000 people directly and reach a total of 600,000 through our community activities.

Our 1,632 volunteers and 4,000 micro volunteers are at the heart of all we do, and their contribution added a further £2 million in value to our organisation.

Everyone who played their part in this success should take great pride in their contribution, and I thank each of them for their hard work and dedication.

Finally, we received some very positive news as we approached the holidays.

After a short but dynamic campaign from our supporters, staff and volunteers, the Scottish Government announced on December 15 that it will reinstate full funding for thrombectomy, a potentially life-changing procedure for stroke patients.

This was a terrific way to close out another successful year, and a tangible example of the real difference CHSS is making for people who need us in Scotland.

I could not be prouder to be part of ClanCHSS alongside such a remarkable group of people.

Allan Cowie, Acting CEO, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland

Button battery danger

My nephew, ‘wee’ Hughie, was at home on Christmas Eve last year with his dad (my brother) Hughie and his mum Christine.

They were sorting the presents under the tree and doing the traditional Christmas Eve things families do, when later on they noticed wee Hughie not looking right at all.

He was bringing up blood up and he was rushed to hospital and, having suffered cardiac arrest en route to the hospital, he was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and was fighting for his life on life support.

Sadly, on Boxing Day, his life support had to be switched off.

The cause of this tragedy was a small button battery about the size of a five pence piece which he had swallowed, after the cover of a toy he was playing with somehow came loose.

These batteries cause so much harm to your body if ingested.

The reaction with the acid causes the battery to burn through the oesophagus, and any arteries, causing major trauma.

I want Hughie’s story to be a reminder of the dangers of these button batteries, especially at this time off the year, as button batteries can be found in many Christmas toys including bath toys that light up and make sounds, light-up trainers, and household and personal items such as thermometers, car keys and watches, and many other items kids can get their hands on.

I want to get the message out to remind parents to check covers are on securely.

If it was up to me I would have these batteries banned outright, because of the dangers they pose.

My nephew Hughie is not the only child this has happened to; children love to get their hands on things and put items in their mouth.

I want to share this story to prevent this happening to another child.

James McMahon, Lochgilphead