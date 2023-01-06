Leader – Friday, January 06, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Happy New Year to all our readers across Mid Argyll and beyond – thank you for your support again in buying your local paper.

This week we want to send huge congratulations to two Argyll men who have excelled themselves in their fields to the extent they have been recognised in King Charles III’s New Year Honours List.

Jim McEwan has captured the spirit of Islay whisky and helped make the island’s uisge beatha a globally recognised product.

Stuart Liddell in Inveraray, meanwhile, has been recognised for his immense contribution to the Scottish piping scene, and in competition for Inveraray and District Pipe Band, leading them to prestigious titles down the years as pipe major.

Very well done to both of them.

From the exponents of quintessential Scottish exports to those taking joy from a Nordic lifestyle import, New Year revellers took a break from partying and the warmth of their bed to dip in the chilly Atlantic waters in the unlikely name of salubrity.

The health benefits of ‘cold’ rather than ‘hot’ for the body are becoming more and more appreciated here, and it interesting to see people take on pastimes which are part of the culture elsewhere.