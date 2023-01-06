Hogmanay is a hoot at Craignish hall
Ardfern locals and those descending on the village to party from around the Craignish peninsula and farther afield enjoyed a real Hogmanay knees-up to bring in the new year at Craignish Village Hall.
Sarah Whittle, the village hall manager, told the Advertiser: ‘The sell-out Hogmanay Party was a huge success with comments such as ‘best one ever’ and ‘such a great vibe’ from some of those joining us on the night.
‘From the moment the local ceilidh band struck the first chord, the guests were on the dance floor enjoying some fabulous reels.
‘After the bells, the fun continued with a DJ, complete with an amazing sound system, laser lights and giant disco ball.
‘It was a fantastic way to welcome in 2023.’