From our Files – Friday, January 06, 2023

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, January 4 2013

Jenny awarded British Empire Medal in Queen’s honours list

A woman who has dedicated six decades of her life to supporting her community and

helping people through illness has been named on the 2013 Queen’s Honours list.

Jenny Campbell, 82, from Lochgilphead, has been awarded the British Empire Medal

(BEM) for her 60 years’ service to the British Red Cross.

The medal is awarded to recognise people’s hard work and dedication in serving their

communities.

The medal comes two-and-a-half years after Jenny was awarded the Red Cross Badge

of Honour for outstanding service – the highest accolade awarded by the international

charity.

Commenting on the latest honour Jenny told The Advertiser: ‘I can’t believe it. I got

the Badge of Honour for outstanding service in June 2010 and I was quite content

with that.

‘Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get this.’

Explaining she first got a letter from the Prime Minister in November, Jenny said: ‘It

has been hard to keep it a secret. I was making coffee in the kitchen at the annual Red

Cross Christmas coffee morning trying not to tell them.’

Nominated for the medal by the Red Cross, a spokesman for the charity said: ‘Jenny

is always willing to put others before herself. She has led volunteer teams in a variety

of roles to support her community and to assist others.’

Jenny, originally from Campbeltown, first trained as a Red Cross nurse in October

1952. Since then she has worked tirelessly for the charity and fulfilled roles including

trainer, centre organiser, Red Cross appeal week coordinator and trained as a Red

Cross therapeutic care practitioner.

She was instrumental in setting up the Red Cross thrift shop in Lochgilphead.

Showing no signs of slowing down in her 80s Jenny said: ‘I do it because I like it.

‘It has become a way of life.

‘Every winter I say I’ll give it up but you get going again and away you go.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, January 3 2003

Inveraray senior citizens’ dinner



There were 60 present at Inveraray senior citizens dinner held in the

Argyll Hotel, Inveraray.

The guests were seated for dinner at festive decorated tables in the Campbell Room.

During an excellent meal, served by helpful efficient hotel staff, the company enjoyed

a selection of music played by three members of Fynefolk: Janet Gibson, and Agnes

and Billy Liddell.

Seasonal gifts, given to every guest in the room, from the Argyll Hotel management

were greatly appreciated by the senior citizens.

After dinner entertainment of music, song and story was thoroughly enjoyed by the

company.

Lively, foot-tapping Scottish dance music was provided by the musicians.

By popular request, Danny Kennedy’s singing of Irish songs delighted the company.

Johnny Stewart also sang and with co-chairman Rev Brian Wilkinson, contributed to

the story aspect of the evening.

The entertainment drew to a close with Johnny Stewart thanking the hotel management and staff and all who took part.

The evening concluded with the singing of Auld Lang Syne.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday January 7, 1983

Mid Argyll shares in New Year’s Honours



The award of the MBE (Military Division) in the New Year’s Honours’ list to Chief

Petty Officer Simon Beel has brought many congratulations from his family and

friends in Lochgilphead and district.

Chief Petty Officer Beel lives with his wife Gillian and daughter Catriona at Coronation Mansions, Lochnell Street.

He is stationed at HMQ Pitreavie, where he is assistant staffs operations officer.

His mother Mrs Margaret Studholme lives in Lochgilphead.

The British Empire Medal went to Mr Callum J Macdonald, former manager at Auch

Estates Bridge of Orchy for the past 12-and-a-half years.

A native of Minard Mr Macdonald was educated at Lochawe and Killin schools.

For three years after leaving school he was an apprentice blacksmith at a time when the

Killin district boasted 250 horses and only two tractors.

In 1960 he moved to Barbreck Farm, Kilchrenan.

At Auch Mr Macdonald is responsible for 15,000 acres which carry 4,250 ewes, 80

cows and 50 heifers and stirks.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, January 8 1963

Braving wintry weather



The dangerous road conditions of the past week also have rendered unusually

hazardous the everyday duties of Nurse Jean MacLean, district nurse at Inveraray for

the past 25 years.

Nurse MacLean’s district ranges from Minard in the west to Ardcurrach in the east

and also takes in a large slice of territory on the other side of Loch Fyne.

A typical day may see her drive scores of miles in frightening weather conditions and

often she has to leave her car and follow hill tracks to visit patients living in remote

glens.

On several occasions Nurse MacLean was summoned to the vast Glen Shira hydro-

electric scheme to aid injured workmen.

But Nurse MacLean takes such difficulties in her stride and has a cheery word for

everyone.

A native of Fionnphort, she is well known on Mull and has a brother who is a captain

in the Merchant Navy.

Shinty attraction cancelled

A covering of snow over a frozen pitch caused the promoters to cancel the Ardkinglas

six-a-side shinty tournament, which was to have been played on January 2 at

Cairndow.

Popular opinion now takes the view that the tournament will be held in the summer

when the teams will be free from competition in the major shinty tournaments.

Last Saturday Strachur travelled to Oban to pay a friendly match against Oban

Camanachd.

Three of their players, however, travelling by car, failed to make it and their makeshift team went down heavily 12–3 to the home team.

Talking point of the match was the hat-trick scored by camanachd’s Ian MacIntyre.

Ian, who normally plays at halfback, was injured in the pre-match hit-in, and it was

five minutes after the start before he was able to play.

To avoid aggravating the injury, he was fielded at forward and celebrated his new role

by scoring a hat-trick.

Strachan also took a junior team to Oban and their young players, narrowly beaten 2-1

by Lochside Rovers, gave a good account of themselves.