Donald MacKenzie: Ileach in France

He may not have a claim to being the most famous Islay son to make his way in France – or even the most famous Donald.

But Donald MacKenzie, originally from the Rhinns peninsula on Islay, has called France his home for more than 30 years – and for much of that time its buzzing capital city Paris.

And having had an educated taste of the spirits business for almost half of his working life in France, Donald is now preparing for a return home to Islay to start a joint venture in the whisky industry with friend and Islay Boys Ltd business partner Mackay Smith.

As well as owning Islay Ales, which they bought in 2018, planning permission was sealed last summer for the creation of Islay’s 12th whisky distillery, Laggan Bay, at Glenegedale, near Islay airport, taking the Islay Boys’ current whisky bottling business to the next step – distilling its own malt.

In France, Donald has followed in the distant footsteps of a fellow Ileach, the Reverend Donald Caskie, who became known as ‘The Tartan Pimpernel’ because of his underground humanitarian work during the Second World War, and was the pastor at the Scots Kirk of Paris.

Extracting every ounce out of his Francophone skills and what he calls the ‘exotic’ element of his Hebridean background when on the Continent, Donald MacKenzie’s story is one of progression and acceptance into French daily life and work – or as the French would call it ‘la vie quotidienne’.

Donald, who grew up in Islay, explained how his now decades-long connection with the country started out.

He said: ‘I went on a school trip to Paris with Islay High School when I was 16.

‘That’s when it really started for me with the French language.

‘My teacher Mrs Nisbet had taught practical language skills in the classroom, which served me well there, and before the age of the internet it was a revelation to me, being able to speak to people in their own language, and getting a response back.

‘It was like unlocking a secret code.

‘I have always been right into motorbikes and that was the motivation for further trips at the age of 18, 19 and 21, travelling around France on my bike, rather than riding bikes in wet and windy west of Scotland.

‘I really enjoyed the climate and taking in the scenery that way.’

Donald’s ultra-steady but admittedly modest early career did not take him straight to Paris, but first to London – where he yearned to get across the English Channel.

He continued: ‘In London I worked a very boring job in business sales for BT – the safest job in the world, what they all called a ‘job for life’.

‘You would hear talk of retirement and so early in your career you are thinking ‘goodness me, give me a chance to live’.

‘A friend of a friend then got in touch with me, who had come to London to work as an au pair.

‘We met up for a coffee and I said that I wanted to live in France, and my motorbiking hobby came up.

‘Funnily enough, this person’s brother ran a motorbike courier company, and this would end up as my ‘in’ into working in France.

‘Back in 1990 I was 25, took a sabbatical from my BT job, and went over there for an initial six months, eventually working a number of jobs as a motorcycle courier.

‘My French wasn’t as good as I thought it was; it takes time to get it to a ‘liveable’ level.

‘That sense of understanding and being at ease with the language took a good few months, and that was with me already having some command of French.’

Donald found that, as well as his French-language skills being an asset to him, so was his status as a Scottish ex-pat, or ‘resortissant’.

‘The Scots are generally well regarded in France.

‘The historical ties go back centuries – for obvious geopolitical reasons! – and I always tell my three sons it is of great benefit to them, being Scotto-French.’

Donald’s ‘whisky island’ background in Scotland soon became even more useful when, after some time living in the suburbs and working in the printing industry, he took the chance to broaden his knowledge on the drinks business through a French government course.

Donald said: ‘I have been working in whisky for 15 years now.

‘I took the opportunity back in the mid-2000s to do a one-year import and export course, run by the French government, which also paid me some subsistence benefit at the same time.

‘Once I was qualified, I started going to drinks fairs like Vinexpo Paris, with my kilt on, and kicked myself to go up to selected stands and introduce myself, giving out business cards, saying what I could do and where I was from.

‘I got started with a company distributing Bruichladdich whisky and while I had the language, I needed the production knowledge.

‘I reached out to Bruichladdich’s legendary production manager at the time, Jim McEwan, and had a stint at the Bruichladdich Academy, learning all about how it is made.

‘Knowing about whisky production has been a great help because many of France’s 4,500 wine shops sell whisky.

‘Stockists want to know what whisky is, its history, and how it is made.

‘I could tell them much more about that, and to their customers at tastings as well.

‘Some years I have clocked up 50,000 kilometres per year on the road, delivering 100 whisky tastings around France.’

Donald talked about one of the coolest assignments he has had as a Scot in France – and why the farther reaches of the ‘Hexagone’ [France] still surprise him today.

He said: ‘I interpreted for Jim McEwan when he delivered a whisky tasting with Remy Cointreau (who purchased Bruichladdich Distillers in 2012) and there was a lot of pressure to get across his humour and turns of phrase to a new and also foreign audience.

‘I travel around the country a lot, to Bordeaux, and down to the south of France, but I enjoy the driving, because the roads are great, and when you arrive in another place, you are still a bit of a tourist.

‘I have lived in France longer than in the UK and have dual nationality, which has been of great benefit since Brexit.

‘It is nice to feel as an ex-pat that you are doing your bit to promote a great Scottish export.’

Donald and family are enjoying a change of pace in life after moving out of the City of Light, perhaps some preparation for the quietness – outside of his Laggan Bay whisky venture – of life in the Southern Hebrides.

He added: ‘Now we live one hour outside Paris, surrounded by farmland.

‘It suits us much better than being in the busy city all the time.

‘The plan looking ahead is to move back to Islay for a few years, especially while we are setting up the distillery.

‘It will be exciting to return to the island after calling France home for so long, and we are looking forward to pressing ahead with Laggan Bay.’