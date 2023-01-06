Announcements – January 6, 2022

DEATHS

MACKINNON – Suddenly at home, Drumbuie, Carradale, on November 19, 2022, Alexander MacKinnon (Alex) in his 82nd year, dearly beloved husband of the late Alexandra McAffer (Sandra) devoted dad of Catriona, Christine, Mairi and Sandy, respected father-in-law of Iain, Stuart, James and Ashleigh, proud papa of Angus, Ruairi, Ross, Taine, Kirsty, Erin, Emma, Kelso and Hannah, great grandpa of Mia and a very dear friend of Margaret. Service in Saddell and Carradale Parish Church on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 12 noon. thereafter to Brackley Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the RSABI (Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institute), Argyll Locality.

RAWSON – Peacefully at home, on December 29, 2022, Brian Rawson, of Muasdale and Kastraki (Meteora), Greece. Dearly beloved husband of Patricia Blythe, devoted father of Stewart and the late Tim and proud grandad of Tom. Funeral service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 2.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Maire Semple Fund.

WILLIAMS – Peacefully at home, 1 Springfield Terrace, High Street, Campbeltown, on December 29, 2022, Bridget Patricia Williams (Pat), in her 89th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Gary Williams, much loved mother of Ann, Margaret, Jim, Maureen, Alison, Michael, Patricia, Kevin and Nicole, a beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and great-great-great grandmother.

MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – Treasured memories of Jacqueline Campbell who passed away of January 4, 2022. A much loved wife, adored mum, nana and great-nana.

We hold you close within our hearts and there you shall remain

To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again

– Fergie, Neil, Lorraine Jacqueline, Rhonda, Audrey, Mairi and Douglas

MCCALLUM – In loving memory of Muriel, who passed January 7, 2018.

Our hearts are full of memories,

though life goes on without you,

it will never be the same

– Richard and Sharon xxx

MCLEAN – Agnes. Promoted to Glory on January 6, 2008.

Our dearest Nana – we love and miss you always

– Senga, Sean & Millie and Maureen & family.

Precious memories of our dear Mum

Forever in our hearts.

– Rene and Flora.

Also our beloved Sister and a much-loved and missed Auntie, Carolin McLean Promoted to Glory on January 6, 2018.