A83 at Rest and Be Thankful to be diverted onto OMR from 4pm

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful will operate under convoy control until 4pm today.

Given the forecast for persistent rainfall overnight that may be heavy at times, and the high hillside saturation being experienced because of recent weather, traffic will then be diverted onto the Old Military Road local diversion route from 4pm today.

Traffic will utilise the diversion until the morning of January 7 when the A83 should re-open to traffic, subject to the completion of a morning inspection of the hillside.

Bear Scotland continues to have a presence on site and is monitoring conditions closely. A further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on A83 Rest and Be Thankful | Traffic Scotland and twitter at @trafficscotland.

For more information on how the daily decision-making is reached check the following link:-

A83 Rest and Be Thankful – Managing Trunk Road Operation | BEAR Scotland