Police files – 6.1.23

Wilful fire raising

Between 7.30am on Saturday December 21 and 10am on Wednesday December 28 at the Blarbuie Woodland & Community Garden, Blarbuie Road, two fires have been lit, seemingly with the intent to destroy the poly tunnels at the site. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02191222.

No Insurance

At 3.30pm on Tuesday December 27, on the A83, South of Ardrishaig, police on patrol had cause to stop a blue Volvo. As a result of enquiries, the 28-year-old female driver allegedly had no insurance in place for the vehicle. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Driving allegations

At 8.20pm on Thursday December 29, on the A819, Cladich, a 49-year-old female driver was stopped and arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance. The 52-year-old male passenger was arrested for allegedly being abusive to the police officers and permitting the driving of the vehicle by someone whilst disqualified and without a valid insurance policy in place. Both parties were held in custody for the next available court.

Held in custody

At 2.40am on Sunday January 1, at Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, police had cause to search a male under Misuse of Drugs Act powers. As a result, the 46-year-old man was allegedly found to be in possession of 1.4g of cocaine. He was also allegedly wanted on Warrant, leading to him being arrested and held in custody for the next available court.

Possession of a controlled substance

At 1.50am on Sunday January 1, at West Bank Road, Ardrishaig, police had cause to search a woman under Misuse of Drugs Act powers. As a result the 43-year-old female was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine. She was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.