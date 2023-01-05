Knapdale’s New Year dookers brave the cold
New Year’s Day loony dooks seem to grow in popularity year on year, and the morning after the Hogmanay party saw no shortage of brave souls keen to take the plunge at Carsaig pier, Tayvallich.
The hardy swimmers met at noon to clear any hungover heads with a bracing bob in the briny.
The core ranks of the Mid Argyll Wild Swimmers, who meet year-round, were reinforced with other dookers for the day, from the community and beyond.
The sunny still weather with flat calm water provided ideal conditions – as
as ideal as they can be in midwinter.