Free webinars on land use

A second series of free lunchtime classes starts in the New Year encouraging people in Scotland to make the most of land and buildings around them.

The Scottish Land Commission is urging Argyll and Bute locals to sign up for the Land @ Lunch webinars that will run fortnightly on Wednesdays from January to March 29 and will share knowledge on how they can get involved in local land use decision-making to make a positive change.

The first instalment of classes was a major success and these next 45-minute informal sessions are expected to be just as popular, exploring topics such as what Common Good land is and how it is managed.

Other topics including rural housing and vacant and derelict land will also be covered.

Head of Land Rights and Responsibilities at the Scottish Land Commission Emma Cooper said: ‘The positive feedback from the first series of sessions highlighted how eager people across Scotland are to learn about and engage in discussions about the land around them and the role they can play in it.

‘It’s crucial that we provide individuals with the tools and knowledge around land rights and responsibilities to ensure they know how to make a positive difference.

‘As we look to do that, our Land @ Lunch series aims to share ideas, allow people to join in on discussions, stimulate action and signpost people to useful tools and support a range of land reform topics.’

The webinars are open to everyone so participants are invited to take part whether they are at home or at work.

To find out more information about the webinars and to book your place, visit: landcommission.gov.scot/events

Or for more details on the Scottish Land Commission, see: landcommission.gov.scot