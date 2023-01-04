Ofgem says planned SSEN upgrade is reasonable

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

SSEN Transmission has welcomed ‘initial needs’ approval from energy regulator Ofgem to upgrade its Argyll and Kintyre network.

In September, plans to upgrade the electricity transmission network in Argyll and Kintyre took a step forward when Ofgem recognised there was a need for investment in the infrastructure required to secure a supply across the region.

Ofgem also opened a four-week consultation where anyone interested could give direct feedback, said a SSEN spokesperson.

Following that consultation, Ofgem has confirmed SSEN’s preferred option is ‘reasonable and likely to provide the optimal solution’ given the energy provider’s cost-benefit analysis.

‘We welcome Ofgem’s approval of the Initial Needs Case to upgrade the Argyll and Kintyre electricity transmission network to enable the growth in renewable electricity across the region.

‘The investment is required to connect several new renewable electricity generation schemes across the region and to transport that power to areas of demand across Scotland and beyond.

‘It will support the connection of at least 560MW of new renewable electricity generation, enough to power more than 500,000 homes.

‘In addition, the approval recognised the Public Local Inquiry process relating to the section 37 for the proposed Creag Dhubh to Dalmally 275kV Connection,’ said the spokesperson for SSEN.’

In September, Argyll and Bute councillors went against planning officers’ advice and unanimously objected to plans for 48 pylons along eight miles of overhead line.

It was that vote that triggered the need for a public local inquiry which will now take the ultimate planning decision to Scottish ministers.

A group called No More Pylons Dalmally has been long-time campaigning against the upgrade near their community that is one of three projects in SSEN’s Argyll and Kintyre 275kV Strategy.

The Creag Dhubh – Dalmally 275kV Connection includes creating a new substation at Creag Dhubh and a new switching station at Glen Lochy connected by about 14kms of new overhead line.

The second plan involves eight to 12 kms of new overhead line between Creagh Dhubh and a connection point on the Inveraray to Crossaig overhead line.

The third plan is to upgrade existing connected substations south of Inveraray to 275kV capability.

As a result, SSEN says it is progressing with a new project which would involve building and running new 275kV electricity substations near the existing An Suidhe, Crarae and Crossaig Substations, and in the area of Craig Murrail, north of Lochgilphead.

To find out more about the Argyll and Kintyre 275kV strategy see https://www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/project-map/argyll-and-kintyre-275kv-strategy/

Caption: A poster for the No More Pylons in Dalmally campaign.

