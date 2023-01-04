Dismay at delayed summer ferries timetable

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There has been widespread dismay that summer ferry bookings will not be able to be made until the end of January at the earliest.

The devastating news for islanders, tourism businesses, hoteliers and accommodation providers comes after CalMac announced that its delayed summer timetable is to be published in late January 2023 – three months later than usual.

And in a further blow, bookings will only open in a phased approach starting from Friday March 31 until June 4.

Islay Community Council Ferry Committee (ICCFC) says it could have been even worse, if it was not for protests forcing CalMac to publish the much-anticipated timetable earlier.

A spokesperson for ICCFC said: ‘A key reason why these timetables are to be released in January is because of the protests that we and others made after being told a few weeks ago by CalMac that the release would not be until end February or the first week in March.

‘We told CalMac this would be unacceptable and, amongst other things, cost our tourism industries dearly and disrupt the normal advance booking process. After the alarm being raised, CalMac were forced to bring forward release.’

CalMac says booking dates June 4 will open as soon as they are available and that customers will be informed once this is confirmed.

However, it means it will be February, at the earliest, before the main summer season goes on sale, meaning it could have a serious impact on holiday bookings but also hinder plans for islanders going on holiday or to family events or even future hospital appointments.

But the ferry company did confirm that its finalised timetables will be issued after Transport Scotland confirms the 2023 fare levels, which are expected early next month.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: ‘We apologise for the late publication of the summer 2023 timetable.

‘We understand the impact this has and for the difficulties this causes to island communities and local businesses. The timetables will be issued once Transport Scotland have set the fares for 2023.

‘Delivering timetables is highly complex and factors such as interdependencies between routes, berthing availabilities, connecting services and tidal timetable changes must be considered. Once finalised, staff must enter and quality control thousands of manual entries.

‘Our operational planning and ticketing teams are now condensing timetable work that normally takes several months into as short a time as possible so we can open bookings as early as we can.

‘This means that we must open our timetable for booking in phases to allow time for this work to be carried out accurately and efficiently.

‘I wish to extend my gratitude to local communities and customers for their patience and understanding.’

CalMac also blamed the delay, in part, to focus on a solution around the closure of Uig Harbour which it claimed was also responsible for the delay to the winter timetable, which was delayed for three months earlier this year, and which aroused public anger.