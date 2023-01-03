Rest and Be Thankful diverted again

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Rest and Be Thankful section of the A83 will be diverted later today (Tuesday) due to the condition of the hillside and the weather forecast.

Until 4pm traffic using the road between Inveraray and Tarbert will travel through a convoy system before being rerouted onto the Old Military road.

There are high saturation levels in the area and heavy rainfall is forecasted to combine with snowmelt to increase the risk of a landslide.

Bear Scotland will provide an update on travel through the Rest and Be Thankful on Wednesday January 4.

They have stated that expected journey times through the area are to be 5-6 minutes when using the convoy, with a duration of 15-25 minutes after 4pm.

A similar arrangement was in place last week, but today’s diversion comes after the Met Office announced a yellow weather warning for flooding in Argyll & Bute.