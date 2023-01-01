New app helps police officers identify lost and stolen bikes

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Police Scotland has a new tool at its disposal to help investigate bike thefts and return lost and stolen cycles to their owners.

Since early December, all frontline officers have been able to upload the Bike Register database app to their mobile devices, providing them with a list of all bikes registered throughout the country.

The app allows any police officer to run the VIN number of any bike they locate to establish the real owner.

Police Scotland and Bike Register have worked together for several years and policing teams across the country have undertaken bike marking and registration events across Scotland where they encourage cyclists to register their bikes on the database.

Anyone who has bought or received a new bike is urged to ensure they upload their details to the Bike Register database to help ensure police can return it in the event of it becoming lost or being stolen.

Police Scotland’s Sergeant Carly Bryce said: ‘Our partnership with Bike Register has been successful over the years, allowing us to help the public mark and register their bikes.

‘But until recently, whenever we came across a potentially lost or stolen cycle, we had to contact Bike Register directly and get them to check if the bike was on the database.

‘Thanks to the development of the app for police mobile devices we can carry out a check ourselves and if the bike is registered and found to be in the possession of someone who is not the owner we can respond swiftly and appropriately.

‘We know bikes are expensive and the last thing anyone wants to think about is their valued present, training equipment or mode of transport being lost or stolen, but should such an issue arise it’s important the bike is registered on the database.’

Register your bike at www.bikeregister.com.