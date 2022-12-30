Thought for the Week, December 30 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

We have heard a lot about the cost of living crisis and the financial pressures many of us are facing.

We still face the awful situation of war in Ukraine where the people are oppressed.

For many people in our community, Christmas this year will be a struggle and be a far more basic and frugal Christmas than we might like.

But going back to a more basic Christmas is probably appropriate given the circumstances of the birth of Jesus, which is, after all, the reason for the season.

When we read the Bible and its accounts of Jesus’ birth, we see that he was born into a family who were struggling and who faced difficult challenges.

Mary, Jesus’ mother, is a young unmarried mother and there was no doubt gossip and rumours surrounding her pregnancy and the relationship she had with Joseph.

Jesus is born while the parents are forced to travel to another city to take part in a census enforced by the Romans, who occupied their country. The child is born in an animal shed complete with livestock and muck.

Immediately after the birth of the child, the parents are forced to flee to another country as refugees.

Our God is a God of the poor, the oppressed and the outcasts from society because he has experienced these things himself.

The Bible says in 1 Peter: ‘For since he himself has now been through suffering and temptation, he knows what it is like when we suffer and are tempted, and he is wonderfully able to help us.’

God can and does use us to help our fellow man and he is always there to call on directly in prayer. May we all experience his love and help in these days.

Springbank Church, Campbeltown.