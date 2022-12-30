Special pick of Your Pictures

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Advertiser has had some amazing submissions for our weekly photograph feature on the letters page, so much so that we have been unable use them all.

But we felt they were too good not to use – so here is a selection of those that did not make it.

Our grateful thanks to those who have taken the time to submit pictures over the last year – look out for more in the coming weeks.

If you have a photograph you would like to share then please do send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk and we will do our best to feature it.

October: Alan Frew: ‘I drove down the Kintyre peninsula at the weekend. There is a place I always stop just south of Bellachantuy where there is a rock stack that is always covered in sheltering cormorants. On this particular day there was also a big swell which caused some amazing spray – the cormorants didn’t seem too bothered!’

October: Aimee Mactavish: ‘A beautiful sunset in Kilmichael on Tuesday night.’

November: Laura Melbourne: ‘A stunning photo of Inveraray Castle on November 5.’

November: John Dale: ‘Scarba from Creag Madaidh Beag.’

November: John Dale: ‘Kilmichael of Inverlussa and Loch Sween.’

November: Aileen Gillies: ‘Tarbert on the way home from Christmas market in Campbeltown.’

November: Blair Fletcher: ‘The new-look front green, taken recently in fairly unusual lighting.’