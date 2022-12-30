Picture of the week, December 30 2022
Lochgilphead photographer Aileen Gillies took this stunning photograph of Loch Ederline at Ford in late November.
Aileen has, as usual, been selling a variety of her stunning photos from Mid Argyll and other parts of Argyll in her 2023 calendars, from which a percentage is going to the Macmillan unit at Mid Argyll Community Hospital and Care Centre. She is hoping to raise £10,000 for the unit and from her fishing boats calendar, a portion is being given to the Fishermen’s Mission. See www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk
If you have any photographs you would like to share, send them to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk