Letters to the editor, December 30 2022

Amazing support despite hardships

To say that 2022 has been a tough year for all of us would be something of an understatement.

From the cost-of-living crisis to soaring energy bills, financial pressures on normal families are huge.

And, despite our own struggles, not a day goes by that we don’t watch on in horror at the awful events continuing to unfold in Ukraine.

However, despite these chastening times, I continue to be amazed by all those who support Barnardo’s Scotland year after year; whether that’s our dedicated and hard-working team of volunteers who keep our many shops open for business; or you, the public, who have once again answered our call for help through donations and visiting and spending your hard-earned cash in those very same shops.

As many of you know, Barnardo’s Scotland supports children, young people and their families in more than 125 community-based services across the country.

We work with some of the most disadvantaged children, young people, parents, carers and communities to ensure that every child has the best possible start in life.

In 2022, I estimate that we have supported more than 10,000 children, young people and families, but our work must continue apace in 2023 and beyond when one considers that, in Scotland, one in four children are living in poverty.

But we could not do that without you, and that is why I am writing to say a massive ‘thank you’ for your ongoing support, especially in these most troubled of times.

If you would like to support our work, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk/get-involved/change-life. Warm greetings of the season to you all.

Martin Crewe, director, Barnardo’s Scotland

Take time for others

While there is a lot of worry and concern about prices and wages in these times, I would urge everyone to take a step back and realise things could be a lot worse.

No-one in this country worries about missiles and bombs hitting our houses day and night; we do generally have power in our cables and water in our taps; and we are in control of our own lives and are capable of making our own choices.

So in the words of someone else: ‘choose life’ and be positive.

Life is far too short, so smile more, take time to chat, and do something for someone else (without wanting recognition) because a little thought for others actually makes you feel better.

I hope 2023 brings to you what you deserve.

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and I wish you a Happy New Year.

Garret Corner, Mid Argyll councillor.