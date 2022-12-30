Firm’s last-minute Christmas gift

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Kilmory-based construction firm came to the rescue in time for Christmas in Lochgilphead after donating trees and lights for the town.

MacLeod Construction donated both Lochgilphead’s Christmas trees for the town’s display, sourced from Mid Argyll forestry with the help of the construction company’s forestry partner, Stuart Johnston of Scottish Woodlands.

A spokesperson for MacLeod said: ‘We received a last-minute call to ask if we could donate two Christmas trees for Lochgilphead as well as the Christmas lights.

‘With the help of Stuart Johnston of at Scottish Woodlands, we selected two trees from Achnaba Forest which are now at the sitting top and bottom of the town’s Argyll Street.

‘Thanks to our teams for their hard work as usual, wiring and installing the lights, along with help from Balfour Beatty, Midton Acrylics, John of Wired Up Argyll, and the Lochgilphead Christmas Light Committee.

‘Final thanks to Argyll and Bute Council and Lochgilphead Parish Church for allowing the trees on their land and supplying the required power.’