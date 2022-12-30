Festive fun for all at public hall

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Santa made a stopover in Ardrishaig in the lead-up to Christmas, with a skate session at the village’s public hall.

Bek Hawkby-Whitwell, development officer at the public hall, said: ‘For our Santa skate we had disco lights, Christmas music and fun challenges, which made it a great holiday event for the Ardrishaig Skate Club.

‘I want to give a ‘shout out’ to a few people who make this kind of thing possible: Shona Turner, Arthur Barclay and Linda Quelch, who turn up and volunteer to help every week.

‘Oleksii Chernik also helps us by teaching some skate skills.

‘Volunteers are very much appreciated.

‘We have a few awesome things to tell the public about, that are happening in the Ardrishaig Public Hall soon.

‘After holding our community ‘Leftover Lunch’ on Tuesday morning, we ran a post-Christmas skate night, with Santa bringing several pairs of skates for people this year!

‘We are running a Geek Night next Thursday, January 5 from 7pm-9pm, in Ardrishaig Public Hall.

‘It’s a chance to bring along your favourite board game, card game, or give Warhammer a go. From age 11 and up, we also have Lego for you to build.

‘We have a lot of requests for a younger Geek Night and I want to make that happen.

‘I do need help on this one, though, so if any parents of young geeks can step up and help me run this please get in touch.

‘We have a monthly book club, weekly coffee morning as well as adult only skate nights so check out our Facebook page, Ardrishaig Community Trust.’