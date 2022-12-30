Coastguard team calls out for new members

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Could you help shore up a vital emergency service team in North Kintyre?

If so, HM Coastguard’s Tarbert station is looking for a new wave of volunteers to help buoy its coastal search and rescue operations.

Those living in the Tarbert area who think they have what it takes to respond to a call-out day or night, throughout the year – going out in any weather to potentially save a stranger’s life – are being urged to register their interest by mid-January at the latest.

A volunteer’s responsibilities include searching for lost and missing people as well as shore-based water rescue with specialist kit, and often working with RNLI volunteers to bring stricken vessels and stranded crew safely into harbour.

The Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page said: ‘Are you a team player who wants to be challenged and learn new skills?

‘If so, we want to hear from you.

‘Please email: area17@mcga.gov.uk’