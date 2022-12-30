Coastguard team calls out for new members
Could you help shore up a vital emergency service team in North Kintyre?
If so, HM Coastguard’s Tarbert station is looking for a new wave of volunteers to help buoy its coastal search and rescue operations.
Those living in the Tarbert area who think they have what it takes to respond to a call-out day or night, throughout the year – going out in any weather to potentially save a stranger’s life – are being urged to register their interest by mid-January at the latest.
A volunteer’s responsibilities include searching for lost and missing people as well as shore-based water rescue with specialist kit, and often working with RNLI volunteers to bring stricken vessels and stranded crew safely into harbour.
The Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page said: ‘Are you a team player who wants to be challenged and learn new skills?
‘If so, we want to hear from you.
‘Please email: area17@mcga.gov.uk’