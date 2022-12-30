All aboard the Achahoish panto
Achahoish Primary children took to the stage with their unique production of Cinderella just before the end of the school term.
The cast included Cinderella herself and Buttons the Cat, The Very Lovely Sisters Ellary and Ormsary, The Godfather, Prince Charming and his servant Ard Rishaig.
All the children worked hard on writing and learning the script plus creating and designing the stage set with props. Everyone agreed it was a tremendous success and very well attended.
On the night, the children also raised money for MacMillan Cancer support by selling homemade jam, personalised calendars and Christmas cards which they had designed and produced.
All aboard the party bus to take Cinderella to the ball. NO_AA52achahoish01
Achahoish primary school’s fantastic cast of Cinderella. NO_AA52achahois02