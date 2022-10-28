Turning the canal bank purple for polio
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A colourful splash of purple flowers will greet passers-by in Lochgilphead next spring after a long winter.
The Rotary Club of Mid Argyll has been busy planting crocus corms at the canal bank at Millers/Corran roundabout in support of Rotary Great Britain and Ireland’s End Polio Now campaign.
Rotary clubs across the world help to plant millions of purple crocuses every year to raise awareness of efforts to end the debilitating and life-threatening polio virus, which can be stopped via a simple childhood vaccination.
A brave band of volunteers in Lochgilphead took on the rainy weather and dark nights recently to plant more than 3,000 corms along the bank.
Look out the their efforts in the spring.