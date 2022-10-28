Taunts and triumphs in Tarbert’s top night of wrestling

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A near sell-out crowd enjoyed all the madness and mayhem of professional wrestling in Tarbert last Saturday night – and their own Iona Sky was at the heart of it.

Brought to the village and hosted by Clyde Valley Wrestling and West Kintyre Promotions CIC respectively, a crowd full of youngsters (and adults) roared on their favourites and booed the baddies in one of the noisiest shows to take place in Tarbert in a long time.

Highlights of the evening were Lucha DS retaining his Lanarkshire title against the rising star that is Colton Davis and David Devlin retaining his CVW Heavyweight Championship over the dastardly ADM.

ADM started his match by listing the 10 reasons he hates Tarbert, only to be cut off at eight by the champ.

At the end of the bout ADM stormed out to the back, only to return dragging Tarbert’s own Iona Sky to the ring.

The Tarbert Academy pupil had the last laugh though, delivering an awesome stunner to the big bully to cap off a tremendous night.

There was good engagement between wrestlers and the paying public with fans in the audience able to meet and have photos with tag team KoE and Iona Sky at half time, and with Lucha DS at the end of the night.

A spokesperson for WKP said: ‘What a night!

‘Our grateful thanks go to all the wrestlers and performers who made the journey for the show and to the amazing crowd who made such noise.

‘We also thank Yvonne at The Healthy Living Campaign for giveaways.

‘We were able to offer all children free bottled water and fruit on the night as part of our commitment to encouraging healthy choices.

‘Thanks also go to West Kintyre Windfarm Trust and to the #ABPlace2B campaign.’

Full results: The Jackal def Craig Forsyth; Tommy Kartel and Harmony Skye def Tommy Hunter and Daisy Jenkins; Iona Sky def Katia; KoE def The Young Team; Lucha DS def Colton Davis, retaining Lanarkshire title; The Struthers Sisters def Haus of LoveLust; David Devlin def ADM to retain the CVW Heavyweight Championship.