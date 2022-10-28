Silver service as hotel welcomes Warm Spaces

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray’s Warm Spaces Initiative welcomed 30-odd elderly townspeople to its get-together on Monday – the third meeting this month.

Held in the George Hotel from 12pm until mid-afternoon, Warm Spaces is thought to be the first event of its kind in Scotland in response to this year’s cost-of-living crisis, and is planned to continue weekly throughout the winter for Inveraray’s elderly.

Claudio Poggi, general manager of the George Hotel, explained: ‘Warm Spaces has been running the past several Mondays from the hotel, and we plan to host these gatherings until the end of March at least.

‘We are happy to provide a warm, sociable space for older people to come and talk with others, to listen to some local music in the background.

‘We put on honest hearty meals such as soups, mince and potatoes, fish and chips – but it’s more than just sitting down to a meal.

‘It’s a chance to talk with others with the comfort of an open fire, all for free.

‘Historian Ken McTaggart will come to give a talk at Warm Spaces which will be very interesting for those attending.’

Warm Spaces has been supported by community groups and outside interests, ranging from Inspire Inveraray and Inveraray Community Council, to the wind farm group Ridge Clean Energy, which has looked to immerse itself in Inveraray issues at the same time as its plans advance for turbines north of the town.

Claudio gave a nod to the hard work of others in bringing elderly people with mobility issues and without transport to the George for their Monday afternoon catch-up.

He added: ‘Sheila Woodrow does a great job collecting people from their homes and getting them to the George.

‘Inveraray residents who would like to be collected can contact the George Hotel on 01499 302111.’