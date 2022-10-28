Science matters: The International Spiders Web

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

By Dorothy H Crawford

The international wildlife trade, mostly selling wild animals destined to become pets, has grown enormously in recent years, and, as most species are sourced from the wild, this is now an acknowledged driving forces behind global biodiversity loss.

Yet, while The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) aims to protect vulnerable traded species, it largely ignores invertebrates.

In fact, CITES lists under one percent of over a million invertebrate species worldwide.

Lately the arachnids, including, scorpions and spiders, have become popular pets, particularly for city dwellers with little space for more traditional animals.

And during the recent COVID-related lock-down periods the demand for these rather unconventional companions rocketed. But some arachnid species are vulnerable.

Because of their relatively long life-span and slow rate of reproduction, they are less able to withstand the present rate of harvesting and therefore need protection.

The problem for the regulatory authorities is that unlike vertebrates, where x-ray machines and thermal cameras can detect illegal trafficking, small invertebrates can be ordered on line and smuggled or laundered through the post in small, unlabelled packets. So far there has been no global assessment of this illegal trade.

Now a group of scientists in Hong Kong have taken action1. In searching internet sites for the arachnid groups scorpions, spiders and whip spiders, they found 1264 species in trade, 67 percent of which came directly from the wild. These were mainly spiders sold on line, only two percent of which are listed by CITES.

Clearly, the international demand for arachnids is huge and the supply chain is chaotic. Chile, for example, is a major exporter of wild-sourced arachnids, yet over 50% of species listed for sale from there are not native to the country.

This suggests that Chile acts as a conduit for species from other regions because of its lax export surveillance systems.

This trade threatens the survival of several invertebrate species and urgently requires a regulatory system that monitors what is traded and where it comes from in order to make the trade sustainable.

1) Marshall et al. Communications Biology, 5: 448. 2022.