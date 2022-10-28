From our Files – October 28, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

FROM OUR FILES

WEEK 43

FOR EDITION: Friday October 28 2022

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday October 26, 2012

Fisheries chief confident stocks plan won’t destroy Tarbert livelihoods



A leading fisheries manager has said she is confident fish stocks in the Clyde Estuary

can be replenished without destroying the livelihoods of fisherman in traditional

fishing villages such as Tarbert.

Alex Watson Crook has joined the Sustainable Inshore Fisheries (SIFT) to develop a

plan that prohibits trawlers from fishing within three miles of the Clyde coastline.

The three-mile proposed limit, put forward by SIFT and the Community of Arran

Seabed Trust at the end of 2010, outraged Loch Fyne fishermen who said ‘Tarbert

would be finished as a fishing village’ if implemented.

But now, having boosted employment in the Solway Firth after restricting cockle

fishing in the area, Alex believes she can create a fisheries management plan that will

sustainably increase marine jobs around the Clyde and income for local communities.

‘I would not be involved in this if I didn’t think it would bring economic benefits to

the fishing villages,’ said Alex.

‘My experiences in Solway, which was commercial cockle fishing, showed, through

fishing management, we employed 120 people by granting fishing licences. It is quite

clear the benefits are not just ecological but economic.

‘We want the overall benefits to the fishing villages to be greater than or equal to

what is in place at the moment.’

She added: ‘I want to see these coastal areas being used for economic benefit but

having considerations for the ecological balance and other recreational uses of the

sea.’

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Alex will be working with the fishing community

as she drives a fishery management plan.

The plan will be presented to the Scottish Government and, if convinced, will create

economic benefits whilst boosting fishing stocks in the Clyde. The Government may

adopt the plan and enforce the three-mile limit in the Clyde.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday October 25, 2002

Tarbert’s teenagers call for centre of their own



Tarbert’s teenagers voiced their opinions about the need for a youth centre in the

village at a meeting with Tarbert and Skipness Community Council.

Sixteen-year-old Marie McDougall said: ‘We are not giving up. We have our eyes and

our hearts set on it. There is always going to be young people in Tarbert. This is for the long-term, not just a couple of years.’

‘There’s nowhere for us to go, we always get moved on by the police. It’s cold

outside and we can’t just sit in the house because it’s boring. We want somewhere

we can sit and be warm and meet up with our friends.’

Marie added: ‘The younger people in Tarbert are close. We like to meet but you

can’t take 20 or 30 people back to your house.’

Tarbert Youth Group has lodged an appeal against the decision by Argyll and

Bute Council not to grant planning permission for empty shop premises in Harbour

Street to be used as a youth drop-in centre.

The main reason for refusal was objections from Harbour Street residents concerned about noise. But the youth group had previously used the premises next door for six months with no complaints.

Another reason for the refusal was that the shop should stay as a retail outlet.

Community councillor Iain Macintyre said he was against the shop being used for a

non-retail purpose. He said 50 per cent of Tarbert’s potential shopping is done outwith Tarbert either in Campbeltown, Lochgilphead, Clydebank or Glasgow.

He suggested the young people could get together with Tarbert Amateur Football

Club and build an extension to the changing rooms.

This could then be used as a lounge by senior citizens during the day and younger

people at night time. It was agreed this would be a long-term solution and by the

time it was built, the young people will be too old to use it.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday October 29, 1982

Caravan report call

Argyll and Bute District Council’s planning committee has called for a report on the

so-called ‘rule of three’ regarding the siting of caravans before taking action against unofficial caravan sites at Carradale and Ardfern.

The rule of three allows a farmer to site three caravans on his property without

planning permission but the council has found this rule is being abused in many

cases.

The first case discussed was a site at Carradale which has six caravans.

Councillor James MacMillan, Rothesay, said it would be foolish for the council to

adopt any other plan for the site than to leave them where they were. He said: ‘We are

a tourist area and although many of us are not happy about the way this was achieved,

we should not set out to clear it up.

‘I don’t think we should take any action on the condition they are not occupied from October to March.’

Committee chairman Colonel Hamish Taylor described the situation as unfortunate and added there has been a great deal of objections.

Inveraray seeks golf course

Inveraray Community Council is to attempt to revive the golf club.

The community council has been in touch with Argyll Estates about the possible

allocation of an area of ground be suitable for a course.

Under the council’s constitution, the community council is unable to be directly involved but negotiations are taking place to set up a steering committee.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday October 30, 1962

Arduaine House for sale



In view of general speculation following the announcement Arduaine House was on the market, The Argyllshire Advertiser arranged an interview with Major Iain A Campbell early last week.

Major Campbell made it clear that although the mansion house at Arduaine and five acres of ground are up for sale, there is no intention of selling the famous garden or of giving up the farming or forestry side of the estate.

Major Campbell explained he intended to build a new house of more convenient

size close to the garden in the near future.

Glasgow Mid Argyll’s opening ceilidh



At Glasgow Mid Argyll Association’s opening ceilidh dance in the Highlanders

Institute, president Peter Campbell welcomed a company of about 200.

The new honorary piper, Alistair MacKellar, gave selections on the pipes and the

singers were Kathleen Henry, Sheila Lawrie and John Ross.

Andy McColl’s Band catered for the dancing. The engagement of the president, who

hails from Furnace, to Peggy MacKay, Stornoway, was announced and the company

expressed their best wishes.

Several new members joined the association whose next function will be a ceilidh on

Saint Andrew’s night, November 30, with Glasgow Police entertaining.

1982: The weekend storms caused widespread ferry disruptions and problems

throughout the west Highlands. A reader took this picture of storm lashed Ardrishaig

on Sunday. 43AAFROF02

1962: Flying officer Douglas Barr, Duisdale, Lochgilphead, a pilot with Number 14

squadron – The Crusaders – in Cyprus when the squadron visited the island

recently. 43AAFROF01