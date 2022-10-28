From our Files – October 28, 2022
FROM OUR FILES
WEEK 43
FOR EDITION: Friday October 28 2022
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday October 26, 2012
Fisheries chief confident stocks plan won’t destroy Tarbert livelihoods
A leading fisheries manager has said she is confident fish stocks in the Clyde Estuary
can be replenished without destroying the livelihoods of fisherman in traditional
fishing villages such as Tarbert.
Alex Watson Crook has joined the Sustainable Inshore Fisheries (SIFT) to develop a
plan that prohibits trawlers from fishing within three miles of the Clyde coastline.
The three-mile proposed limit, put forward by SIFT and the Community of Arran
Seabed Trust at the end of 2010, outraged Loch Fyne fishermen who said ‘Tarbert
would be finished as a fishing village’ if implemented.
But now, having boosted employment in the Solway Firth after restricting cockle
fishing in the area, Alex believes she can create a fisheries management plan that will
sustainably increase marine jobs around the Clyde and income for local communities.
‘I would not be involved in this if I didn’t think it would bring economic benefits to
the fishing villages,’ said Alex.
‘My experiences in Solway, which was commercial cockle fishing, showed, through
fishing management, we employed 120 people by granting fishing licences. It is quite
clear the benefits are not just ecological but economic.
‘We want the overall benefits to the fishing villages to be greater than or equal to
what is in place at the moment.’
She added: ‘I want to see these coastal areas being used for economic benefit but
having considerations for the ecological balance and other recreational uses of the
sea.’
Over the next 12 to 18 months, Alex will be working with the fishing community
as she drives a fishery management plan.
The plan will be presented to the Scottish Government and, if convinced, will create
economic benefits whilst boosting fishing stocks in the Clyde. The Government may
adopt the plan and enforce the three-mile limit in the Clyde.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday October 25, 2002
Tarbert’s teenagers call for centre of their own
Tarbert’s teenagers voiced their opinions about the need for a youth centre in the
village at a meeting with Tarbert and Skipness Community Council.
Sixteen-year-old Marie McDougall said: ‘We are not giving up. We have our eyes and
our hearts set on it. There is always going to be young people in Tarbert. This is for the long-term, not just a couple of years.’
‘There’s nowhere for us to go, we always get moved on by the police. It’s cold
outside and we can’t just sit in the house because it’s boring. We want somewhere
we can sit and be warm and meet up with our friends.’
Marie added: ‘The younger people in Tarbert are close. We like to meet but you
can’t take 20 or 30 people back to your house.’
Tarbert Youth Group has lodged an appeal against the decision by Argyll and
Bute Council not to grant planning permission for empty shop premises in Harbour
Street to be used as a youth drop-in centre.
The main reason for refusal was objections from Harbour Street residents concerned about noise. But the youth group had previously used the premises next door for six months with no complaints.
Another reason for the refusal was that the shop should stay as a retail outlet.
Community councillor Iain Macintyre said he was against the shop being used for a
non-retail purpose. He said 50 per cent of Tarbert’s potential shopping is done outwith Tarbert either in Campbeltown, Lochgilphead, Clydebank or Glasgow.
He suggested the young people could get together with Tarbert Amateur Football
Club and build an extension to the changing rooms.
This could then be used as a lounge by senior citizens during the day and younger
people at night time. It was agreed this would be a long-term solution and by the
time it was built, the young people will be too old to use it.
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday October 29, 1982
Caravan report call
Argyll and Bute District Council’s planning committee has called for a report on the
so-called ‘rule of three’ regarding the siting of caravans before taking action against unofficial caravan sites at Carradale and Ardfern.
The rule of three allows a farmer to site three caravans on his property without
planning permission but the council has found this rule is being abused in many
cases.
The first case discussed was a site at Carradale which has six caravans.
Councillor James MacMillan, Rothesay, said it would be foolish for the council to
adopt any other plan for the site than to leave them where they were. He said: ‘We are
a tourist area and although many of us are not happy about the way this was achieved,
we should not set out to clear it up.
‘I don’t think we should take any action on the condition they are not occupied from October to March.’
Committee chairman Colonel Hamish Taylor described the situation as unfortunate and added there has been a great deal of objections.
Inveraray seeks golf course
Inveraray Community Council is to attempt to revive the golf club.
The community council has been in touch with Argyll Estates about the possible
allocation of an area of ground be suitable for a course.
Under the council’s constitution, the community council is unable to be directly involved but negotiations are taking place to set up a steering committee.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday October 30, 1962
Arduaine House for sale
In view of general speculation following the announcement Arduaine House was on the market, The Argyllshire Advertiser arranged an interview with Major Iain A Campbell early last week.
Major Campbell made it clear that although the mansion house at Arduaine and five acres of ground are up for sale, there is no intention of selling the famous garden or of giving up the farming or forestry side of the estate.
Major Campbell explained he intended to build a new house of more convenient
size close to the garden in the near future.
Glasgow Mid Argyll’s opening ceilidh
At Glasgow Mid Argyll Association’s opening ceilidh dance in the Highlanders
Institute, president Peter Campbell welcomed a company of about 200.
The new honorary piper, Alistair MacKellar, gave selections on the pipes and the
singers were Kathleen Henry, Sheila Lawrie and John Ross.
Andy McColl’s Band catered for the dancing. The engagement of the president, who
hails from Furnace, to Peggy MacKay, Stornoway, was announced and the company
expressed their best wishes.
Several new members joined the association whose next function will be a ceilidh on
Saint Andrew’s night, November 30, with Glasgow Police entertaining.
1982: The weekend storms caused widespread ferry disruptions and problems
throughout the west Highlands. A reader took this picture of storm lashed Ardrishaig
on Sunday. 43AAFROF02
1962: Flying officer Douglas Barr, Duisdale, Lochgilphead, a pilot with Number 14
squadron – The Crusaders – in Cyprus when the squadron visited the island
recently. 43AAFROF01