Councillors’ Rest petition to return to parliamentary committee

Two Argyll councillors have welcomed the news that their petition calling for a probe into the handling of the landslip-prone Rest and Be Thankful A83 is again to go before a parliamentary committee next month.

Argyll First councillor Dougie Philand, of the Mid Argyll ward, and fellow Councillor Donald Kelly, south Kintyre, welcomed news that their petition will once again be considered by the Scottish Parliament’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee at its meeting on November 9.

The document is calling for a public inquiry into the political and financial management of the project to provide a permanent solution at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, over concerns about a ‘waste’ of public money, with an estimated £100 million spent on landslip mitigation measures so far.

The document was previously discussed by the petitions committee in April, when members agreed to write to Transport Scotland to seek clarity on several points before it would close the petition; these points were addressed in an official response by Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth MSP in June.

In collaboration with the Rest and Be Thankful Campaign group, the Argyll First councillors have now provided a written submission ahead of the petition returning to the committee in November.

In it, they say all that is required is a two-way road with unimpeded access into Argyll at the Rest that remains open when it rains; they expressed additional concerns over the cost of delays in delivering a permanent solution; and they said that options described as ‘new’ in 2021 had actually been studied and costed in reports by Transport Scotland in 2012.

Councillor Philand added that new information that had come to light since the petition was initially put before the committee included a statement that ‘a potential landslide could overwhelm the catch pits which is a serious issue for road users because this could mean the road closed for an extended time’.

‘We were informed by Transport Scotland that 100,000 tonnes of unstable hillside could come down with enormous negative economic and social implications for Argyll,’ he said.

The councillors added: ‘Our hope is the government will choose the green route [the construction of a new single carriageway road around 4.3km long on the opposite side of the valley] as the only medium-term solution which gives two-way access into Argyll even when it rains without lengthy queues or convoys.

‘The estimate from Transport Scotland in the taskforce meeting was this could be delivered by 2026.

‘Our fear is the government has spent so much money building catch pits that they will want to continue to use this road for many years to come.

‘Their medium-term solution will be a variation on what we have now, the road will continue to close when it rains and we will continue to be stuck in a 40-minute convoy.

‘If there is any money left, we will see a new road, but not for another 10 years.

‘If our hopes are realised, we can get back to normal life in Argyll, rather than being closed for the winter.’

The statement adds: ‘We do believe that there has been significant public spending on the project and that scrutiny for this should be advanced in order to ascertain if this has been value for money up to this point.’