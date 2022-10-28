Chile’s consul to Scotland: Douglas, Earl of Dundonald

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Representing the interests of a South American state is not something you would normally associate with day-to-day business in rural Argyll.

But for Earl Douglas Dundonald, this is the role he has assumed on an honorary basis for almost 30 years, from his Argyll home in Lochnell Castle.

Dundonald explained how he assumed this international role in 1993, performed alongside his career as an entrepreneur, primarily involved in work in innovation and life sciences.

He said: ‘After the end of the Pinochet military junta in Chile, there was a desire in the early 1990s by their first post-Pinochet ambassador to the UK, to strengthen ties with all areas of the UK.

‘Consular offices were established in Manchester, Belfast, and through myself in Argyll.

‘My ancestor, Thomas Cochrane, was instrumental in the development of the Chilean Navy in the early 1800s, as well as the Brazilian and Greek navies, in an era when Scottish and British sailors were enticed to these post-colonial South American countries – with the tacit support of the British government – with better pay than they would receive in the Royal Navy.

‘My father was also an honorary commodore in the Chilean Navy.’

Dundonald explained what he does as an honorary consul, for the nation stretching more than 2,000 miles down the western ‘spine’ of South America, mostly on the Pacific Ocean.

‘My role is to build business and political bonds between Chile and Scotland, and provide a liaison between the Scottish Government and Chilean businesses.

‘I have run a number of delegations focusing on the renewables space.

‘Chile has invested heavily in establishing energy independence by developing its wind and solar power.’

This investment has seen Scottish universities become the destination of choice for young Chileans, keen to learn engineering skills and forging careers on their return home.

Mr Dundonald continued: ‘Scotland punches well above its weight for PhD and Masters degrees in the field of engineering, and the Chilean government wants to send its best here, to learn important skills to drive forward their country’s own renewable energy aspirations.

‘There are as many as 300 young Chileans currently studying in Scottish universities through collaborations at university level.

‘Having studied in Scotland there are opportunities for them to use their skills back in Chile.

‘Lithium and copper mining are also huge industries for the country.’

They are hemispheres apart but for the Chilean Consul to Scotland, the connections between the two countries can only grow in future.

Mr Dundonald said: ‘There are a lot of areas where we can work, in terms of a soft relationship and cultural links.

‘The past two-and-a-half years have been understandably quieter in terms of consular activity but with the current Chilean ambassador to the UK being very pro-active in this regard, connections can grow again.

‘Chile is an amazing country, one of the most beautiful in the world.

‘I do not have a strong command of Spanish myself but my three grown-up children have travelled in South America and speak it well.’