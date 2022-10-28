Calendar aims to raise charity cash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A charity calendar to raise money for a cancer support cause in Lochgilphead has had the backing of some big Mid Argyll businesses – and the creative skills of one of the area’s up-and-coming photographers to make it happen.

Aileen Gillies, who took the pictures for the Our Caring Community calendar, made waves with her photography skills picked up during lockdown, and after regularly selling them as collections in self-made calendars to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support’s work in Mid Argyll, she is helping others do the same.

But after finding her sea legs from behind the lens with a stunning selection of boat-based pictures everywhere from Inveraray to Crinan, she has become something of a consulting calendar creator.

The calendar campaign is being led by Carys MacFarlane, and will raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support Lochgilphead Fundraising Committee.

Explaining how she got involved herself, Aileen said: ‘I was approached about helping to create a calendar that would recognise the hard work and service in the Mid Argyll community of businesses and organisations throughout the pandemic.

‘I was delighted to be asked.

‘I am a self-taught photographer and don’t normally photograph people but it is another great experience and working with a great selection of local businesses who were keen to get involved, as well the emergency services.

‘The photos were taken during the summer there. It’s been a great thing to be involved in.’

The Our Caring Community calendar is now on sale at several businesses including the Riverside Filling Station, Argyll Pharmacy, the MS Centre in Lochgilphead, and at McColl’s and Johnny Law’s in Ardrishaig, and costs £10.

The Our Caring Community 2023 calendar is on sale at a number of outlets in both Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig. NO_AA43calendar01