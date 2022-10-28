Cairndow cares about nature

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A village hall team in Loch Fyne has been rewarded for its work in keeping the country beautiful.

Cairndow Village Hall conservationists picked up a Silver Gilt award from environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful at a virtual Beautiful Scotland celebration and award ceremony held on Wednesday October 19.

The village hall and two other initiatives on the Cowal peninsula, Inspiring Innellan and Scenic Sandbank, were rewarded for their efforts in categories such as supporting and enhancing their local communities, encouraging biodiversity and nature, and contributing to climate action – after two weeks of judging held in August.

Run by Keep Scotland Beautiful in association with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the programme provides the opportunity for volunteers, groups and local authorities to gain recognition for their efforts to protect and enhance their local places.

All entrants developed their nature spots under the three pillars of community participation, environmental responsibility and horticultural achievement.

Barry Fisher, chief executive with Keep Scotland Beautiful said, ‘We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities across Scotland have been working tirelessly to protect and reconnect with their environment and communities.

‘I’d like to thank the entrants from Argyll for all they do, and I’d encourage others to get involved.’