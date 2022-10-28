Argyllshire Advertiser letters page – October 28 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Teas and thank-yous

What a community!

Locals and people from a wide area supported the Strawberry Teas on September 3.

Grateful thanks go to everyone for their help before, during and after the event, particularly for all the food made and the donations to the sales table, raffle and more.

Thank you to the team in the kitchen who had a mammoth task; stall holders and those who sold many raffle tickets and also squares for the hamper and crochet blanket, and toiletries.

A special mention goes to the Wherroy Smokehouse, the Tayvallich Inn, Tayvallich Shop and to Jolomo.

A fantastic sum of £2,137 was raised, to be equally split between Breast Cancer Now and the Beatson Pebble Appeal.

Bless and thank you all.

Libby MacDonald

Organiser of Strawberry Teas

Dan’s MOJO shout-outs

We are so happy and inspired to be involved again in an amazing night of original, local and live music, after our fifth show in the Craignish Hall, Adrfern last Saturday.

Firstly, thanks to all the volunteers who dedicated their time and kept the night running so smoothly.

They are as follows:

Matt Walsh who delivered his usual cool control of the sound; Andre and Ben for helping Matt out; bar staff Lindsay, Lix, Angie, Lautaro and Jude; Octavio and Steve at the door; photography and video from Bek and Suzanne; displays and floor management from Lori; Brian Bek and Andy for the Facebook posts; and thanks to all our supporters.

Thanks also go to Rebecca for providing drinks, Katy and the council printing office, John and Marian at the Advertiser for the features; all our outlets, Saffron at Millstone Wholefoods, Rebecca at Ardfern Stores; Eli at the Argyll Bookshop; Sarah Whittle of Craignish Village Hall, and everyone that came to see the musicians.

Last but not least, a huge thanks to our most excellent local, original and live musicians John Kennedy – with support from Euan Barr and Neil Parkinson – Anavrin, Pesthouse and Closer.

Ben Doherty couldn’t make it sadly, but we wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him again soon.

Here’s to the next show – but in the meantime follow these musicians and click them a ‘like’, it goes a long way!

Dan Griffiths

MOJO organiser

Mary’s Meals’ global reach

Through the promise of a daily meal at school, Mary’s Meals has been a beacon of hope for so many hungry children living through unimaginable horrors in Tigray, northern Ethiopia.

Following the relative peace of recent months, I was shocked and saddened by a letter from our long-standing partner in the region detailing yet more horror and suffering as violence has once again broken out.

The resumption of fighting is making it almost impossible for our partner to get aid to those in need, but we must not make the mistake of thinking there is nothing we can do.

Mary’s Meals has been serving meals in Tigray since 2017 and, before the outbreak of war in November 2020, we were feeding 24,320 hungry children every school day.

I cannot ignore the pleas from our colleagues in Ethiopia to pray for them, speak up for them, and advocate on their behalf and I am asking your readers to please join me.

Let’s make the situation in Tigray a topic of conversation and make sure people know what is going on because it cannot be allowed to continue.

And tell anyone with the power to influence exactly what our partner is telling us; we must show how humanity can prevail over injustice and cruelty.

I hope we do not look back in years to come with a heavy feeling of shame and regret because we failed to stand up for our brothers and sisters in their time of need.

For more information on how we helping to provide hope to children in Ethiopia during these desperate times of need, please visit www.marysmeals.org.uk

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow

Founder, Mary’s Meals