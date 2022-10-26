Parish church lit up in remembrance

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Rotary Club of Mid Argyll will be taking part in Poppy Scotland’s ‘Light it up Red’ campaign again this year.

The parish church in Lochgilphead was lit up on Monday and will continue to be until Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

‘We would like to give a special thanks to the Church of Scotland and Iain Davidson (fabric convenor – COS) for supporting this event,’ said Greig Macleod, Rotary secretary.

‘Each year the Light Up Red campaign raises awareness of the Scottish Poppy Appeal across the country, and we know from our Armed Forces community that it means a lot to them to see such a visible show of support and togetherness.’

In 2021, more than 300 locations lit up across the length and breadth of Scotland, and there were nine locations within Argyll and Bute.