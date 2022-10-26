Digital remedy for faster physiotherapy services

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Patients across Argyll and Bute now have faster access to physiotherapy services thanks to new digital solution Phio.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has secured funding to pilot healthcare technology company EQL’s integrated solution for managing musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries through the Phio app.

The app is a clinically-led digital MSK condition assessment tool that is accessible 24/7 and provides patients with remote access to the right care faster.

It is hoped it will improve health outcomes and the patient experience, while driving efficiencies.

As part of the trial, the app is currently available to everyone across Argyll and Bute on the HSCP physiotherapy service waiting list. Patients will receive an invitation by letter to access the service.

The launch of Phio will improve access to physiotherapy services, reduce appointment waiting times and help to meet the increased demand for physiotherapy services.

The app signposts patients to MSK care pathways and offers a digital physiotherapy programme with in-app clinical support for those patients who are assessed as suitable.

Patients are being encouraged to take advantage of accessing the technology to complete the MSK assessment via their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Linda Currie, associate allied health professional director, said: ‘I am really pleased with the launch of this digital physiotherapy app, helping patients receive faster, easy access to MSK healthcare and physiotherapy information, advice and supported self-managed care to ensure they get the right care at the right time.’

Phio directs users to appropriate pathways, including urgent care for those presenting with ‘red flag’ symptoms, face-to-face care for those not suited for self-management and a tailored exercise programme with in-app clinical support and remote management, allowing progress monitoring for those who are clinically suitable for self-management of their injury.

Derek Laidler, the HSCP’s professional lead physiotherapist, said: ‘Phio enables patients to access physiotherapy healthcare services from a digital device.

‘The technology enables changes around the flow of information between the patient and local physiotherapists. It is structured to closely monitor and collect patient data in a short time frame.

‘The app can help individuals resolve MSK issues, completely signposting them to access information and guidance to prevent the condition from getting worse and local physiotherapists will have a much clearer picture of patients’ conditions due to the clinical data Phio collects to help patients get the right treatment and advice at the right time.’

The HSCP is encouraging anyone invited to use the Phio app to take full advantage of the opportunity to engage with modern digital MSK technology.