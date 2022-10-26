Argyll Climate Beacon celebrates success of first year

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Argyll branch of an innovative national climate change initiative is celebrating its first year of success.

The seven Climate Beacons across Scotland bring together cultural and environmental organisations and was founded by Creative Carbon Scotland, an arts and sustainability charity.

In Argyll, the Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) and Cove Park have been working on the need to preserve and restore Scotland’s unique ‘temperate rainforest’, almost all of which is found in the Argyll region.

These rainforests are especially effective at absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, providing a vital habitat for wildlife, and are an important element of local history and culture.

Alexia Holt, senior director of programmes at Cove Park, said: ‘The Argyll Beacon feels very much like a gateway project for us, it’s really opened doors to a whole new world for Cove Park and ACT.’

The Climate Beacons initiative was launched in June 2021 to mobilise people in response to the COP26 United Nations climate talks that took place in Glasgow in November 2021, and for the future.

The initiative is also funded by the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland and Museums Galleries Scotland.

The Beacons are collaborations between local cultural organisations, environmental agencies, research institutions, and community groups based in seven regions across Scotland that create events and activities that respond to the most pressing environmental issues in their locations.

These include Scotland’s temperate rainforests, industrial heritage, water, adaptation to climate change, land use, biodiversity, and green jobs.

Culture Minister Neil Gray MSP said: ‘Almost a year on from COP26 in Glasgow, Climate Beacons are continuing to produce a rich, creative mix of events and activities for people and communities across Scotland to raise awareness of climate change.

‘These projects reflect the Scottish Government’s ambition to put our heritage and culture at the heart of place-based solutions and climate justice to advance regional equity and diversity.’

A report by PhD researcher Emma Hall has supported the value of the Beacons’ culture- and community-centred approach.

Over 160 events took place, involving over 50 organisations and more than 18,000 attendees.

The report concludes that activities attracted diverse audiences and successfully engaged new people in the climate conversation, while localised creative approaches brought abstract climate concepts to life and audiences expressed a strong appetite for further work.

The Argyll Climate Beacon has hosted climate cafés, run workshops with schools, organised trips into the rainforests and commissioned new films about this unique habitat, produced by artists Rachel McBrinn, Juliana Capes, and Alison Scott.

Over the coming months, it will be sharing these films with schools across the region and organising a screening in Glasgow.

Ben Twist, director of Creative Carbon Scotland, said ‘The point of the Climate Beacons and indeed our mission is to demonstrate that the arts and culture are an essential ally for addressing climate change, so we’re thrilled that Hall’s evaluation confirms the initiative’s success.’