Historic Kilmun rearranges AGM
Historic Kilmun will be holding its rearranged annual general meeting on Tuesday November 1 from 7pm after the postponement of the original meeting scheduled for October 4 due to a flu outbreak.
The event will feature a forum, hosted by architect Michael Davidson, on the proposed improvements and adaptions to the historic venue.
Dinah McDonald of Historic Kilmun commented: ‘It was a shame to have to cancel our original plans but all are welcome to our rescheduled AGM and give their views and feedback on the future direction of this wonderful space.’