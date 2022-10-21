West cup trip goes south for Star

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Southside (SSMAFL) 2 Lochgilphead Red Star 1

West of Scotland Cup – Second Round

Red Star made the trip to Nethercraigs complex in the Corkerhill area of Glasgow on Saturday to face Southside in the West of Scotland Cup, but exited the competition as they paid the price for a sloppy start to the game.

Due to a number of postponed matches this was Star’s first outing in four weeks, and it showed early on as Southside took control of the game and looked the sharper of the two sides.

Stand in goalkeeper Ewan Litster was forced into a smart save early on after good play by Southside down their right hand side.

The home side took the lead after 12 minutes when Star cleared another cross, however, the ball fell kindly to the Southside number eight who controlled the ball nicely on his chest before firing an excellent effort into the corner from just outside the penalty area.

Red Star decided to switch formation to 3-5-2 and looked to be gaining a foothold on the game, however it was Southside who doubled their advantage as Star struggled to clear from another cross ball and the number nine was able to scramble the ball home.

The visitors did manage to halve the deficit on 40 minutes when Ciaran McPhie was able to hammer home his shot beating the keeper at the near post after some good link-up play with striking partner Stuart MacLean to make it 2-1.

The second half continued to be a scrappy affair with Star pushing for an equaliser, however, the Southside rear guard were proving difficult to breakdown, limiting Star to efforts from range which largely untroubled the keeper.

Southside had their opportunities on the break to kill the tie off but Ewan Litster was once again proving an able deputy in the Star goal.

The last opportunity for Star came from a set piece when Craig Aitken’s delivery was met at the back post by Coll McCallum who just couldn’t keep his header down and it was Southside who ran out 2-1 winners.

Red Star return to league action tomorrow (Saturday) as they welcome last season’s treble winners Arthurlie to the Joint Campus in what will surely prove another tough test. The game kicks off at 1pm with Jimmy Litster the referee.