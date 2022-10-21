Thought for the Week, October 21 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

When I see formations of geese in the air at this time of year, I always like to think of the one at the back giving a honk of encouragement on the journey.

I am told that by flying in a ‘V’ formation, the whole flock adds 71 per cent greater flying range than if they flew alone. As each bird flaps, it creates uplift for the birds that follow.

I also read that when the lead goose tires, it moves back in formation and another

takes over.

This is a great example to us from the world of nature, in the same way people who

share a common direction and sense of community can get where they are going

quicker and easier because they are travelling with the help of one another.

It also pays to take turns doing the hard tasks and sharing leadership. As with geese,

people are interdependent on each other’s skills, capabilities and unique

arrangements of gifts, talents or resources.

Another observation has been that when a goose gets sick, wounded or shot down,

two geese drop out of formation and follow it down to help protect it. They stay with it

until it dies or is able to fly again. Then, they launch out with another formation or catch up with the flock.

If we have as much sense as geese, we will stand by each other in difficult times as well as when we are strong.

‘And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds,

not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging

one another’ – Hebrews 10:24-25

Reverend Chris Holden, The Fishermen’s Mission.