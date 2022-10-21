Talent rocks the stage at MOJO Festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A wide range of impressive bands rocked the stage at Craignish Village Hall last Saturday as the MOJO Festival made it a super Saturday night in Ardfern.

Spearheaded by Dan Griffiths, the MOJO Festival is firmly established in the Mid Argyll musical calendar as a showcase for emerging and experienced talent in genres from rock to soul and folk in between.

On the bill were Anavrin, inspired in name and often sound by the famous 90s grunge band Nirvana – which is their band name back to front – who showed their promise again after stealing the show at the Tarbert Music Festival earlier in the autumn, putting on an impressive performance, this time in front of an enthusiastic Mid Argyll crowd.

With soulful sounds transcending genres, duo Pesthouse played a mesmerising set that had their audience rapt.

Elsewhere, Lochgilphead’s own John Kennedy, a veteran of 32 Miles To Breakfast and a real student and lover of music, entertained with his own material.

Plus, Ben Doherty, singer-songwriter from Dunoon, brought his cool psychedelic folk fusion sounds to a Mid Argyll crowd.

Then, experienced gigging three-piece Closer stamped their authority on the evening with a polished and powerful set to close the festival.

A MOJO spokesperson said: ‘Thank you to all the acts, volunteers and supporters who made the show the epic event that it was.

‘It was a great evening of entertainment, and what amazing bands we had!

‘Thanks go to Dan Griffiths, who himself thanked everyone there, but we would like to thank him as without his efforts there would be no MOJO festival.’

It was a great evening of music and personally I loved all the acts.

‘Thanks for everyone’s comments but the whole event is a MOJO gang thing, the volunteers, the supporters, the fans and the musicians – it works so well because we all inspire, and like to be inspired.’