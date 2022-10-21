Snap up the chance to win Lochgilphead green photo competition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Leading up to the official opening of Lochgilphead front green next month, Argyll and Bute Council is running a photography competition.

Members of the public are being asked to submit photos that show people enjoying the new space.

All they have to do is use the hashtag #FrontGreenMoments in their photos on social media.

The top three finalists will be displayed at the opening on November 5 and the winner will go to the public vote.

Lochgilphead front green underwent a £1.5 million transformation to create a new public square, play park, additional seating, new walking and cycling facilities and drainage and landscaping to help ease the impact of flooding.

Council Leader, Councillor Robin Currie, said: ‘The transformation of Lochgilphead front green has provided the local community with a wonderful outdoor recreational space that can be enjoyed by everyone.

‘This photography competition is a great way for people to see the impact that it is having on people’s lives, by sharing some of the special moments that people have shared. Not only that, but the winner will receive an Argyll Love Local gift card.’

The deadline for entries is 4pm on Friday October 28.