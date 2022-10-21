Six-week village blackout ‘unacceptable’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A street light outage covering much of an Islay village has been described by one of the island’s councillors as ‘unacceptable’.

Councillor Alistair Redman wrote to Argyll and Bute Council’s roads department to complain about outages to street lights in Port Ellen, Islay’s largest settlement, for between three to six weeks, earlier in the autumn.

The recently elected councillor for the Kintyre and the Islands ward says it is the latest example of poor public service provision on the island.

He said: ‘I have been contacted by a number of constituents awaiting street lighting fixes for as long as six weeks across large areas of Port Ellen.

‘I think it is unacceptable for much of the island’s largest settlement to be in this situation.

‘People should be able go out about their business in the hours of darkness in well-lit streets.

‘It’s especially important now with the clocks going back and people leaving their home or coming out of their work to get their shopping in the dark, or walking to evening activities such as clubs or groups in the village.’

Councillor Redman said the island’s economic importance for a place of its size was not being reflected in the ‘basic infrastructure’ provided to Ileachs.

He continued: ‘We have more than 10 distilleries on Islay with further developments planned, generating hundreds of millions of pounds every year for the UK economy.

‘The island punches well above its weight economically.

‘However, Islay’s economic growth is being stunted by sub-par infrastructure in a number of areas.

‘Tourists regularly visit this part of the island for the Three Distillers Trail and the stunning coastline, and while the island’s connectivity issues are well-known, this is the latest example of poor basic infrastructure provision.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said on Wednesday: ‘Our street lighting engineers are currently on Islay attending to these faults.

‘We continue to encourage members of the public to log faults on our online reporting tool, Report It at https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/report-it .’

Councillor Redman said in response: ‘This is great news but going forward I don’t want this to become the norm on Islay.

‘I have raised a complaint with Argyll and Bute Council’s roads department.’