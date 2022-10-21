Shinty round-up – October 21 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi Premiership

Kinlochshiel 5 Glasgow Mid Argyll 2

An unplayable pitch at Rèaraig led to Kinlochshiel led to their crucial clash with Glasgow Mid Argyll being switched to the Bught Park, Inverness.

Kinlochshiel went into the match as Kingussie’s nearest challengers at the top of the table, whilst GMA were desperate for points in their bid to pull away from the relegation zone.

Kinlochshiel were at full strength, with Archie MacRae starting in attack and David Falconer fielded again at wing centre. Duncan ‘WD’ MacRae joined Jordan Fraser and Arron Jack on the bench.

GMA travelled without several players including Ryan Harrison, Ewen Fraser, Jamie McFadyen, Brian Slattery, John McNulty and former Kinlochshiel player John Don MacKenzie.

Despite starting against the wind, Kinlochshiel took control of the contest in the first half, with David Falconer putting them ahead on 10 minutes. Conor Cormack’s hit-in from the right was played across goal by John MacRae and his ball found Keith MacRae at the back post. When MacRae’s shot was blocked, the rebound came to Falconer who lashed it into the net.

Kinlochshiel doubled their lead on 17 minutes when David Falconer’s corner from the left was touched down by Ali Nixon and Archie MacRae ran in to force the ball over the line from close range by the keeper’s right post.

John MacRae then scored a hat-trick in 14 minutes with goals on 30, 34 and 44 minutes. His first also came from a Falconer corner on the left which dropped into the ‘D’. Finlay MacMillan got a stick to the ball but only deflected it to John MacRae, just inside the penalty spot, and he made no mistake, striking the ball low into the net.

MacRae’s second started from Conor Cormack’s run and clearance out of defence which was gathered by Archie MacRae who slipped the ball to his left to John MacRae who finished across the keeper on his backhand.

John MacRae completed his hat-trick late in the half when a corner from the right broke off a defender and he had time to pick his spot.

GMA pulled a goal back on 63 minutes. Oliver MacRae’s quick free-hit from the left was missed by Kinlochshiel defenders Mark MacDonald and Duncan Matheson and Calum McLay nipped in to turn the ball home from the left of the ‘D’, shooting on his left side.

With 13 minutes remaining, Nick Lavin made it 5-2 when he cleverly flicked Oliver MacRae’s ball from the right between his legs to deceive Kinlochshiel keeper Josh Grant.

GMA boss Alan MacRae added: ‘We struggled a bit in the first half and Kinlochshiel took the game to us. We were a bit rusty as it’s been a number of weeks since we played, but I’m delighted with how we came back into it in the second half.’

Mowi National Division

Inveraray P Skye Camanachd P

Skye Camanachd’s bid to clinch the Mowi National Division title was put on hold when heavy overnight rain led to a Saturday morning postponement of their match against Inveraray with the Winterton falling foul of a pitch inspection.

With Inveraray already having fixtures scheduled at Glenurquhart on Saturday and at Beauly a week later, Skye’s visit will likely not take place until Saturday November 5.

Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan will miss the end of season games as he starts a three-game suspension following his dismissal against Skye in Portree a fortnight earlier with the islanders winning 5-1.

Skye’s Jordan Murchison will be more pleased than most at Saturday’s postponement as he would have missed the match as he was on holiday, whilst defenders John Gillies and Martin Pringle now have time to recover from injury.

Mowi South Division 1

Col Glen 10 Ballachulish 0

Col Glen clinched the Mowi South Division 1 title by thumping Ballachulish 10-0 in a match switched from Glendaruel to the Dunoon Stadium.

Gol Glen only needed a point to take the title but they were ruthless against a Ballachulish side which hadn’t played since the end of August.

After a stuffy first quarter, Andrew MacVicar gave Col Glen the lead on 24 minutes with Auryn Kerr adding a second five minutes later.

A quick-fire double from Chris Blair on 35 minutes and Scott MacVicar a couple of minutes after made it 4-0 at half-time.

Keir Irbhinn notched a fifth on 52 minutes and James Hamilton added his name to the scoresheet a couple of minutes after.

Cally McNaughton on 64 minutes and another from Auryn Kerr on 70 minutes made it 8-0.

Sandy Paterson netted a ninth on 75 minutes, whist Andrew MacVicar got his second with three minutes remaining.

When referee Des McNulty blew for time, all that remained was the trophy presentation and the celebrations as Col Glen added the league title to the Single Team Cup trophy won earlier in the season.

Bute P Lochside Rovers P

The Bute first team’s clash with Lochside Rovers at the Meadows was called off on Friday because the wet weather across the west had left the pitch unplayable.

Cruachanside P Glasgow Mid Argyll P

Cruachanside were to meet the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team at the Playing Field, Tighnabruaich, but the game was postponed 24 hours ahead of throw-up after the pitch failed an inspection.